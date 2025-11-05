Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported revenue of $19.95 billion, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.9% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -15.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Midstream - Gathered volumes : 21,581.00 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21,480.99 BBtu/D.

: 21,581.00 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21,480.99 BBtu/D. Midstream - NGLs produced : 1149 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1152.73 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1149 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1152.73 millions of barrels of oil. Midstream - Equity NGLs : 67 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.62 millions of barrels of oil.

: 67 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.62 millions of barrels of oil. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes : 1660 millions of barrels of oil versus 1543.19 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1660 millions of barrels of oil versus 1543.19 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes : 1123 millions of barrels of oil versus 1158.2 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1123 millions of barrels of oil versus 1158.2 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes : 601 millions of barrels of oil versus 589.13 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 601 millions of barrels of oil versus 589.13 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes : 2487 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2307.15 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2487 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2307.15 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage : $230 million compared to the $259.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $230 million compared to the $259.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage : $431 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $479.4 million.

: $431 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $479.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services : $746 million versus $755.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $746 million versus $755.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services : $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $751 million compared to the $836.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Energy Transfer LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

