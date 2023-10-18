Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Elevance Health (ELV) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Elevance Health (ELV) reported revenue of $42.48 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.99, compared to $7.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.45, the EPS surprise was +6.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage : 2,064 thousand versus 2,069.86 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average.

: 2,064 thousand versus 2,069.86 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average. Medical Membership - Individual : 999 thousand versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 968.32 thousand.

: 999 thousand versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 968.32 thousand. Benefit Expense Ratio : 86.8% versus 87.2% estimated by 16 analysts on average.

: 86.8% versus 87.2% estimated by 16 analysts on average. Medical Membership - Total Commercial Fee-Based : 26,922 thousand versus 26,999.65 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average.

: 26,922 thousand versus 26,999.65 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average. Revenue- Premiums : $35.26 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $35.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $35.26 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $35.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenue- Net investment income : $493 million compared to the $408.65 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.

: $493 million compared to the $408.65 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year. Revenue- Service fees : $2.04 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $2.04 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Total operating revenue- Carelon : $11.89 billion versus $11.87 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average.

: $11.89 billion versus $11.87 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Revenue- Product revenue : $5.18 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.3% year over year.

: $5.18 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.3% year over year. Total operating revenue- Health Benefits : $36.74 billion versus $37.34 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average.

: $36.74 billion versus $37.34 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Total operating revenue- Corporate & Other : $242 million versus $246.35 million estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $242 million versus $246.35 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Total operating revenue- Eliminations: -$6.40 billion versus -$6.95 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

Shares of Elevance Health have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.