Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Elevance Health (ELV) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Elevance Health (ELV) reported revenue of $49.49 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $12.58, compared to $11.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.68, the EPS surprise was +17.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Benefit Expense Ratio : 86.8% versus 87.5% estimated by 14 analysts on average.

: 86.8% versus 87.5% estimated by 14 analysts on average. Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based : 4.86 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 4.37 million.

: 4.86 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 4.37 million. Total Medical Membership : 45.42 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 44.05 million.

: 45.42 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 44.05 million. Medical Membership - Federal Employees Health Benefits : 1.56 million versus 1.59 million estimated by 14 analysts on average.

: 1.56 million versus 1.59 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Revenues- Product revenue : $6.23 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $6.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $6.23 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $6.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenues- Premiums : $41.02 billion versus $40 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $41.02 billion versus $40 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Revenues- Service fees : $2.25 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $2.25 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenues- Net investment income : $765 million versus $480.61 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change.

: $765 million versus $480.61 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change. Total operating revenue- Eliminations : $-10.97 billion compared to the $-10.2 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: $-10.97 billion compared to the $-10.2 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Total operating revenue- Carelon : $17.97 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $17.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $17.97 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $17.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Total operating revenue- Carelon Services : $7.37 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.

: $7.37 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Total operating revenue- CarelonRx: $10.6 billion compared to the $10.42 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>>

Shares of Elevance Health have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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