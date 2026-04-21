Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported revenue of $773.75 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $754.58 million, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin : 3.5% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Efficiency ratio : 36.2% compared to the 35.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 36.2% compared to the 35.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $77.97 billion versus $78.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $77.97 billion versus $78.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total nonperforming assets : $216.32 million versus $218.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $216.32 million versus $218.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Leverage ratio : 11% compared to the 11% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11% compared to the 11% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 capital ratio : 15.1% compared to the 15.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15.1% compared to the 15.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total capital ratio : 16.5% compared to the 16.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 16.5% compared to the 16.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonaccrual loans : $180.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.26 million.

: $180.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.26 million. Total Noninterest Income : $102.56 million compared to the $96.8 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $102.56 million compared to the $96.8 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $671.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $657.73 million.

: $671.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $657.73 million. Commercial and consumer deposit-related fees: $30.62 million versus $29.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for East West Bancorp here>>>

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.