Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) reported revenue of $606.85 million, up 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $590.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Driven Brands Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Store Count : 4938 versus 4952.8 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4938 versus 4952.8 estimated by five analysts on average. Same-store sales : 7.6% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 7.6% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Store Count - Paint, Collision, and Glass : 1905 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1906.25.

: 1905 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1906.25. Store Count - Car Wash : 1131 compared to the 1132.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1131 compared to the 1132.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Supply and other revenue : $76.19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $76.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

: $76.19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $76.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Revenue- Advertising contributions : $24.75 million compared to the $26.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $24.75 million compared to the $26.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Revenue- Independently-operated store sales : $61.53 million compared to the $48.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $61.53 million compared to the $48.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Revenue- Company-operated store sales : $394.58 million versus $390.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

: $394.58 million versus $390.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $49.81 million versus $46.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $49.81 million versus $46.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Revenue- Corporate / Other : $9.30 million compared to the $8.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $9.30 million compared to the $8.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Platform Services : $57.30 million versus $60.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $57.30 million versus $60.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Paint, Collision and Glass: $133.20 million versus $124.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

