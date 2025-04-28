Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.33, compared to $3.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.12, the EPS surprise was +5.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales growth - International stores : 3.7% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on eight analysts. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 7,031 versus 7,036 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 7,031 versus 7,036 estimated by eight analysts on average. Store counts - Total : 21,358 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 21,451.

: 21,358 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 21,451. Store counts - International Stores : 14,327 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,414.

: 14,327 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,414. Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores : 6,737 versus 6,743 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 6,737 versus 6,743 estimated by eight analysts on average. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 294 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 294.

: 294 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 294. Same store sales growth - U.S. stores : -0.5% versus 1.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -0.5% versus 1.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $123.98 million compared to the $121.94 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $123.98 million compared to the $121.94 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $91.60 million versus $93.53 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $91.60 million versus $93.53 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Revenues- Supply chain : $669.92 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $678.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $669.92 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $678.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $75.56 million compared to the $74.01 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $75.56 million compared to the $74.01 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $151 million compared to the $152.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.