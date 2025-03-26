Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2025, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported revenue of $5 billion, down 42.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.24 billion, representing a surprise of -39.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales : 2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Dollar Tree - Ending stores : 8,881 versus 8,877 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 8,881 versus 8,877 estimated by six analysts on average. Total - Number of stores : 16,503 compared to the 16,622 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 16,503 compared to the 16,622 average estimate based on six analysts. Family Dollar - Ending stores : 7,622 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7,709.

: 7,622 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7,709. Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage : 58.3 Msq ft compared to the 58.9 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts.

: 58.3 Msq ft compared to the 58.9 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 78.4 Msq ft compared to the 78.5 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts.

: 78.4 Msq ft compared to the 78.5 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts. Family Dollar - Number of stores closed : 100 compared to the 21 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 100 compared to the 21 average estimate based on five analysts. Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed : 24 compared to the 7 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 24 compared to the 7 average estimate based on five analysts. Net Sales- Dollar Tree : $5 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $5 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Net Sales- Family Dollar : $3.26 billion compared to the $3.30 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.

: $3.26 billion compared to the $3.30 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year. Total net sales : $8.26 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

: $8.26 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Other revenue: $3.10 million versus $7 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.7% change.

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

