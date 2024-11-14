Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Disney (DIS) Q4 Earnings

Walt Disney (DIS) reported $22.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was +4.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - Disney+ Hotstar : $0.78 compared to the $0.80 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $0.78 compared to the $0.80 average estimate based on six analysts. Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar) : $6.95 versus $6.82 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $6.95 versus $6.82 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+ : 25.6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 25.73 million.

: 25.6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 25.73 million. Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only : 47.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 46.33 million.

: 47.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 46.33 million. Revenue- Entertainment : $10.83 billion compared to the $10.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $10.83 billion compared to the $10.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Sports : $3.91 billion versus $4 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $3.91 billion versus $4 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Entertainment- Direct-to-Consumer : $5.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.76 billion.

: $5.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.76 billion. Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks : $2.46 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.46 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Experiences : $8.24 billion versus $8.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $8.24 billion versus $8.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other : $2.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion.

: $2.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. Revenue- Experiences- International : $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion.

: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. Revenue- Experiences- Domestic: $5.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.65 billion.

Shares of Disney have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

