Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dillard's (DDS) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2025, Dillard's (DDS) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.39, compared to $11.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of -0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dillard's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail) : -1% versus -1.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -1% versus -1.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Service Charges Interest and Other Income : $18.10 million compared to the $22.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.6% year over year.

: $18.10 million compared to the $22.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.6% year over year. Sales: $1.53 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.

Shares of Dillard's have returned +27.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.