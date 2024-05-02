Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dentsply (XRAY) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Dentsply International (XRAY) reported revenue of $953 million, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969.84 million, representing a surprise of -1.74%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic sales growth : -1.9% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -1.9% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- United States : $356 million compared to the $350.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $356 million compared to the $350.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Revenues- Rest of World : $221 million versus $231.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

: $221 million versus $231.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change. Revenues- Europe : $376 million compared to the $386.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $376 million compared to the $386.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions : $247 million compared to the $253.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.9% year over year.

: $247 million compared to the $253.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.9% year over year. Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare : $71 million versus $71.80 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $71 million versus $71.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions : $364 million compared to the $377.32 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $364 million compared to the $377.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $271 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $266.79 million.

: $271 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $266.79 million. Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions : $2 million versus $21.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2 million versus $21.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Wellspect Healthcare : $23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.39 million.

: $23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.39 million. Adjusted Operating Income- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $42 million versus $42.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $42 million versus $42.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Dental Solutions: $115 million versus $124.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Dentsply have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.