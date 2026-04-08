Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Delta (DAL) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported revenue of $14.2 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +4.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Passenger load factor : 81.6% compared to the 83.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 81.6% compared to the 83.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles : 56.47 billion compared to the 57.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 56.47 billion compared to the 57.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts. CASM - Ex : 15.13 cents versus 15.19 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.13 cents versus 15.19 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted : $2.62 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.71.

: $2.62 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.71. Available seat miles : 69.16 billion versus 69.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 69.16 billion versus 69.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. TRASM, adjusted : 20.53 cents compared to the 20.26 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 20.53 cents compared to the 20.26 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Passenger revenue per available seat mile : 17.79 cents versus 17.87 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17.79 cents versus 17.87 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenue per available seat mile : 22.92 cents compared to the 21.22 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 22.92 cents compared to the 21.22 cents average estimate based on two analysts. Passenger mile yield : 21.78 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.43 cents.

: 21.78 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.43 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $12.3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $12.3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Operating Revenues- Cargo : $226 million versus $205.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $226 million versus $205.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Operating Revenues- Other: $3.33 billion compared to the $2.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.4% year over year.

Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Delta here>>>

Shares of Delta have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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