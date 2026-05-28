Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dell Technologies (DELL) Q1 Earnings

Dell Technologies (DELL) reported $43.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 87.5%. EPS of $4.86 for the same period compares to $1.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +23.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04, the EPS surprise was +60.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage : $4.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $4.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group : $29.01 billion versus $22.38 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +181.2% change.

: $29.01 billion versus $22.38 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +181.2% change. Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group : $14.61 billion versus $12.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

: $14.61 billion versus $12.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change. Net Revenue- Corporate and Other : $224 million versus $212.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $224 million versus $212.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial : $13.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.

: $13.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%. Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer : $1.59 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $1.59 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Net Revenue- Products : $38.11 billion versus $28.54 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +116.5% change.

: $38.11 billion versus $28.54 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +116.5% change. Net Revenue- Services : $5.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

: $5.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%. Operating Income- Client Solutions Group : $1.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $673.66 million.

: $1.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $673.66 million. Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $3.06 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Dell Technologies here>>>

Shares of Dell Technologies have returned +48.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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