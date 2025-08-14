Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Deere (DE) Q3 Earnings

Deere (DE) reported $10.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $4.75 for the same period compares to $6.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.62, the EPS surprise was +2.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales : $10.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $10.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales : $3.06 billion compared to the $3.11 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

: $3.06 billion compared to the $3.11 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales) : $7.3 billion compared to the $7.07 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $7.3 billion compared to the $7.07 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales : $3.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $3.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales : $4.27 billion compared to the $4.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.

: $4.27 billion compared to the $4.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales : $10.36 billion versus $10.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $10.36 billion versus $10.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues : $243 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $274.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.

: $243 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $274.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues : $1.42 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total : $1.54 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income : $1.43 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.

: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income : $111 million compared to the $129.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year.

: $111 million compared to the $129.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income: $133 million versus $134.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.2% change.

Here is how Deere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Deere have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

