Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Q1 Earnings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) reported $45 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. EPS of -$0.52 for the same period compares to -$0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.99 million, representing a surprise of -2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Deciphera Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Product revenues, net- Rest of world : $10.71 million versus $10.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $10.71 million versus $10.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Product revenues, net- U.S. $31.84 million versus $33.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.

$31.84 million versus $33.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Collaboration revenues : $2.45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million.

: $2.45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million. Product revenues, net: $42.55 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $44.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.1%.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals have returned +63.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.