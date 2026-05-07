Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Q1 Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographical Fee Revenue- Americas- Total service line fee revenue : $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

: $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. Geographical Fee Revenue- APAC- Total service line fee revenue : $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $281.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.2%.

: $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $281.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.2%. Geographical Fee Revenue- EMEA- Total service line fee revenue: $153.2 million compared to the $190.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.

Here is how Cushman & Wakefield performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cushman & Wakefield here>>>

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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