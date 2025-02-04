Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cummins (CMI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cummins (CMI) reported revenue of $8.45 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.16, compared to $4.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.13 billion, representing a surprise of +3.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cummins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty automotive : $301 million compared to the $349.12 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.8% year over year.

: $301 million compared to the $349.12 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.8% year over year. Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty truck : $980 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

: $980 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%. Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway : $415 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $409.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $415 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $409.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Net Sales- Distribution : $3.07 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $3.07 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty truck and bus : $1.02 billion versus $940.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.

: $1.02 billion versus $940.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change. Net Sales- Components : $2.64 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

: $2.64 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%. Net Sales- Engine : $2.72 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

: $2.72 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Net Sales- Intersegment Eliminations : -$1.83 billion compared to the -$1.83 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: -$1.83 billion compared to the -$1.83 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Net Sales- Accelera : $100 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

: $100 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Net Sales- Power System : $1.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.

: $1.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%. Net Sales- Components- Emission solutions : $825 million compared to the $877.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $825 million compared to the $877.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Distribution segment sales by product- Service: $444 million versus $441.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

Shares of Cummins have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

