Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q1 Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported $522.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $2.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $45.88 billion compared to the $46.49 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $45.88 billion compared to the $46.49 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans : $71.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.52 million.

: $71.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.52 million. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.9% compared to the 13.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.9% compared to the 13.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.3%.

: 15.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.3%. Leverage Ratio : 8.4% versus 8.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.4% versus 8.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $411.37 million versus $414.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $411.37 million versus $414.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $111.38 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $110.65 million.

: $111.38 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $110.65 million. Net Interest Income : $390.05 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $390.02 million.

: $390.05 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $390.02 million. Other charges, commissions and fees : $12.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.08 million.

: $12.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.08 million. Trust and investment management fees: $39.09 million versus $40.04 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.