Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Crown Castle (CCI) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Crown Castle (CCI) reported revenue of $1.87 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99, the EPS surprise was +3.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crown Castle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending Towers - Total : 40000 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 40092.25.

: 40000 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 40092.25. Revenues- Site rental : $1.73 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Site rental revenues- Towers : $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Site rental revenues- Fiber : $648 million versus $595.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.

: $648 million versus $595.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change. Revenues- Network services and other : $139 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%.

: $139 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%. Revenues- Fiber : $663 million compared to the $593.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.8% year over year.

: $663 million compared to the $593.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.8% year over year. Network services and other revenues- Towers : $124 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $167.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%.

: $124 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $167.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%. Revenues- Towers : $1.20 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $1.20 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Network services and other revenues- Fiber : $15 million versus $3.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +400% change.

: $15 million versus $3.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +400% change. Site rental- Gross margin- Consolidated Total : $1.31 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Network Services & Other- Gross margin : $44 million compared to the $61.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $44 million compared to the $61.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. Site rental gross margin- Towers: $837 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $857.14 million.

Shares of Crown Castle have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

