Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Comstock (CRK) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Comstock Resources (CRK) reported revenue of $470.26 million, up 90.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.32 million, representing a surprise of +13.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average natural gas price : $3.02 compared to the $3.26 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.02 compared to the $3.26 average estimate based on three analysts. Average natural gas price including hedging : $3.06 compared to the $3.23 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.06 compared to the $3.23 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Production : 112,238.00 MMcfe compared to the 115,997.70 MMcfe average estimate based on two analysts.

: 112,238.00 MMcfe compared to the 115,997.70 MMcfe average estimate based on two analysts. Production - Oil-Total : 13.00 MBBL compared to the 9.06 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13.00 MBBL compared to the 9.06 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Average oil price : $57.00 compared to the $62.07 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $57.00 compared to the $62.07 average estimate based on two analysts. Production - Natural gas-Total : 112,164.00 MMcf versus 115,943.40 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.

: 112,164.00 MMcf versus 115,943.40 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Oil sales : $0.74 million versus $0.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31% change.

: $0.74 million versus $0.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31% change. Revenues- Natural gas sales: $339.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $396.16 million.

Here is how Comstock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Comstock here>>>

Shares of Comstock have returned -16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

