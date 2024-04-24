Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Community Health Systems (CYH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Community Health Systems (CYH) reported revenue of $3.14 billion, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.14, compared to -$0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was +26.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Health Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted admissions : 236,109 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 242,845.

: 236,109 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 242,845. Patient days : 493,824 Days compared to the 494,406.9 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 493,824 Days compared to the 494,406.9 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Admissions : 107,055 versus 108,402 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 107,055 versus 108,402 estimated by two analysts on average. Licensed Beds : 11,866 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,026.

: 11,866 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,026. Number of Hospitals : 71 compared to the 71 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 71 compared to the 71 average estimate based on two analysts. Beds in Service: 10,066 versus 10,161 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Community Health Systems have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

