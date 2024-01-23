Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Community Bank (CBU) Q4 Earnings

Community Bank System (CBU) reported $178 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) : 69.7% versus 64.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 69.7% versus 64.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%. Net charge-offs/average loans : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $14.22 billion compared to the $14.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.22 billion compared to the $14.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $67.77 million compared to the $67.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $67.77 million compared to the $67.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. Deposit service and other banking fees : $18 million compared to the $17.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $18 million compared to the $17.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking : $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.08 million.

: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.08 million. Employee benefit services : $30.02 million versus $29.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $30.02 million versus $29.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Fully tax-equivalent net interest income : $110.23 million versus $109.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $110.23 million versus $109.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth management services and insurance services: $19.50 million versus $20.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Community Bank have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.