Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported revenue of $782 million, down 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $826.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was +5.80%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Comerica Incorporated performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 2.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Efficiency Ratio : 91.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 70.5%.

: 91.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 70.5%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $76.17 billion versus $77.89 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $76.17 billion versus $77.89 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans : 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Total nonperforming assets : $178 million versus $156.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $178 million versus $156.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 capital ratio : 11.6% compared to the 11.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.6% compared to the 11.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Total capital ratio : 13.5% compared to the 14.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13.5% compared to the 14.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $178 million compared to the $157 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $178 million compared to the $157 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income : $584 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $567.84 million.

: $584 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $567.84 million. Total noninterest income : $198 million versus $271.01 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $198 million versus $271.01 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.82 million.

: $45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.82 million. Commercial lending fees: $17 million compared to the $19.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Comerica Incorporated have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.