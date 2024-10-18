Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Comerica (CMA) Q3 Earnings

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported $811 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $806.49 million, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 68.8% versus 70.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 68.8% versus 70.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest margin : 2.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $73.58 billion versus $72.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $73.58 billion versus $72.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $250 million versus $232.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $250 million versus $232.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $250 million compared to the $235.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $250 million compared to the $235.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income : $534 million compared to the $527.05 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $534 million compared to the $527.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total noninterest income : $277 million versus $280.62 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $277 million versus $280.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $46 million compared to the $46.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $46 million compared to the $46.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. Commercial lending fees : $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.58 million.

: $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.58 million. Fiduciary income : $57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.36 million.

: $57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.36 million. Letter of credit fees: $10 million versus $10.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Comerica have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.