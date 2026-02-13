Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Colliers International (CIGI) Q4 Earnings

Colliers International (CIGI) reported $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $2.34 for the same period compares to $2.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was -2.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Corporate : $0.22 million versus $0.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.22 million versus $0.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Engineering : $433.03 million versus $425.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $433.03 million versus $425.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Investment Management : $143.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.19 million.

: $143.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.19 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering : $40.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.88 million.

: $40.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.88 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate : $-4.62 million compared to the $-7.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-4.62 million compared to the $-7.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Investment Management: $56.16 million compared to the $57.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Colliers International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Colliers International have returned -19.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

