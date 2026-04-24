Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About City Holding (CHCO) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, City Holding (CHCO) reported revenue of $79.25 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was +1.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 48.9% compared to the 49.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 48.9% compared to the 49.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin : 4% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Interest-earning assets - Total - Average balance : $6.12 billion compared to the $6.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $6.12 billion compared to the $6.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $19.63 million versus $19.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $19.63 million versus $19.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $59.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60 million.

Here is how City Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for City Holding here>>>

Shares of City Holding have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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