Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Citigroup (C) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Citigroup (C) reported revenue of $21.67 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.98 billion, representing a surprise of +3.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Efficiency Ratio : 62.7% compared to the 64.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 62.7% compared to the 64.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Book value per common share : $106.94 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $105.47.

: $106.94 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $105.47. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2425.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2322.08 billion.

: $2425.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2322.08 billion. Markets Revenues, net of interest expense : $5.88 billion compared to the $5.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: $5.88 billion compared to the $5.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Services Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.43 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $1.43 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total : $4.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

: $4.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%. Wealth Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $888 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $807.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

: $888 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $807.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%. Markets Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $2.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

: $2.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Banking Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.39 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change. US Personal Banking (USPB) Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $-352 million compared to the $-252.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.3% year over year.

: $-352 million compared to the $-252.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.3% year over year. Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets: $1.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Shares of Citigroup have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

