Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Citigroup (C) Q1 Earnings

Citigroup (C) reported $21.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $1.86 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.93 billion, representing a surprise of +7.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 62% compared to the 68.15% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 62% compared to the 68.15% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.41% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.31%.

: 2.41% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.31%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2,253.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,235.25 billion.

: $2,253.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,235.25 billion. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 15.3% versus 13.68% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 15.3% versus 13.68% estimated by five analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 5.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.

: 5.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.1%. Total Non Interest Income : $8.10 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $8.10 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net interest revenue, taxable equivalent basis : $13.39 billion compared to the $12.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $13.39 billion compared to the $12.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income: $13.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $12.57 billion.

Shares of Citigroup have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

