Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported revenue of $2.87 billion, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.85, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Commercial Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 91.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 94.8%.

: 91.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 94.8%. Excess and surplus lines insurance - Combined ratio : 89.8% compared to the 91.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 89.8% compared to the 91.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Personal Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 88.2% versus 101.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 88.2% versus 101.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 60.8% compared to the 64.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 60.8% compared to the 64.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums : $174 million compared to the $175.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $174 million compared to the $175.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $175 million versus $176.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

: $175 million versus $176.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums : $2.48 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $2.48 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $838 million compared to the $815.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year.

: $838 million compared to the $815.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $83 million compared to the $82.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

: $83 million compared to the $82.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.23 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $1.23 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.57 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $2.57 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues: $4 million compared to the $2.8 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.