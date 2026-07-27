Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported $2.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82, the EPS surprise was -21.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 29.8% versus 28.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 29.8% versus 28.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses : 71% compared to the 68.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 71% compared to the 68.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 100.8% versus 97.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 100.8% versus 97.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 72.8% versus 69.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 72.8% versus 69.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.64 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenues- Investment income, net of expenses- Total : $319 million compared to the $313.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $319 million compared to the $313.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $880 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $897.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $880 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $897.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $87 million versus $85.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $87 million versus $85.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues : $3 million versus $3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $3 million versus $3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $190 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $191.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $190 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $191.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Fee revenues: $2 million compared to the $1.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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