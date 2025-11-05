Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings

Choice Hotels (CHH) reported $447.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $2.10 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.29 million, representing a surprise of +7.2%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

RevPAR Growth : 0.2% versus -3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus -3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR : $60.33 versus $60.64 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $60.33 versus $60.64 estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms - Domestic Franchises : 498,307 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 500,862.

: 498,307 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 500,862. Total Franchise Rooms : 649,677 compared to the 646,301 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 649,677 compared to the 646,301 average estimate based on three analysts. Occupancy : 60.3% compared to the 60.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 60.3% compared to the 60.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Daily Rate (ADR) : $100.03 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.75.

: $100.03 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.75. Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties : $169.43 million versus $163.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change.

: $169.43 million versus $163.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change. Franchise and management fees : $193.78 million compared to the $182.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $193.78 million compared to the $182.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Owned Hotels : $33.17 million versus $31.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $33.17 million versus $31.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Partnership services and fees : $28.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.59 million.

: $28.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.59 million. Other: $22.09 million versus $14.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.4% change.

Here is how Choice Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Choice Hotels have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

