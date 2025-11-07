Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chevron (CVX) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Chevron (CVX) reported revenue of $49.73 billion, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.58 billion, representing a surprise of -7.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production : 4086 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 3927.88 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4086 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 3927.88 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by four analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 2040 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1950.41 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2040 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1950.41 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by four analysts on average. International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 2046 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1977.47 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 2046 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1977.47 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. U.S. Upstream - Revenue from net production - Natural gas Realization : $1.77 per thousand cubic feet versus $1.65 per thousand cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.77 per thousand cubic feet versus $1.65 per thousand cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day : 3,265.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,094.04 Mcf/D.

: 3,265.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,094.04 Mcf/D. Worldwide - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 8,939.00 Mcf/D versus 8,593.22 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8,939.00 Mcf/D versus 8,593.22 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 2595 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2508.3 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 2595 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2508.3 millions of barrels of oil per day. U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 1496 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1437.54 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1496 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1437.54 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 5,674.00 Mcf/D versus 5,499.18 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,674.00 Mcf/D versus 5,499.18 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Other income : $576 million versus $263.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.

: $576 million versus $263.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change. Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates : $981 million compared to the $388.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.

: $981 million compared to the $388.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $48.17 billion compared to the $50.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Chevron have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

