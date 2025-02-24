Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chegg (CHGG) Q4 Earnings

Chegg (CHGG) reported $143.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.7%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.03 million, representing a surprise of +1.02%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chegg performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Chegg Services subscribers : 3.6 million compared to the 3.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.6 million compared to the 3.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Skills and Other : $14.94 million versus $15.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22% change.

: $14.94 million versus $15.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22% change. Revenue- Subscription Services: $128.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.

Shares of Chegg have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

