Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q3 Earnings

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported $907.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 0.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.

: 0.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.2%. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 216 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 216.

: 216 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 216. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : -3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: -3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 35 compared to the 34 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 35 compared to the 34 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 46 compared to the 47 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 46 compared to the 47 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 364 compared to the 365 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 364 compared to the 365 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 53 compared to the 53 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 53 compared to the 53 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 49 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 49.

: 49 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 49. Revenues- North Italia : $83.48 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $83.48 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $651.38 million versus $655.31 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

: $651.38 million versus $655.31 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Revenues- Other : $94.35 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $91.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

: $94.35 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $91.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%. Revenues- Other FRC: $78.02 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

