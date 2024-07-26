Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Charter (CHTR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Charter Communications (CHTR) reported revenue of $13.69 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.49, compared to $8.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.62 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses : -149 thousand compared to the -252.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -149 thousand compared to the -252.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Video - SMB - Net Additions/Losses : -12 thousand compared to the -5.63 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -12 thousand compared to the -5.63 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Voice - Total Net Additions/Losses : -280 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -255.22 thousand.

: -280 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -255.22 thousand. Total Voice Customers : 7,446 thousand compared to the 7,470.44 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7,446 thousand compared to the 7,470.44 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Advertising sales : $397 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $397 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenues- Commercial- Total : $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Revenues- Residential- Voice : $350 million versus $361.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $350 million versus $361.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service : $737 million compared to the $717.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.7% year over year.

: $737 million compared to the $717.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.7% year over year. Revenues- Other : $706 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $703.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $706 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $703.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Revenues- Residential- Internet : $5.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

: $5.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Revenues- Residential- Video : $3.87 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

: $3.87 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change. Revenues- Commercial- Enterprise: $721 million versus $714.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

Shares of Charter have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.