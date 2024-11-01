Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chart Industries (GTLS) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Chart Industries (GTLS) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.18, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of -5.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chart Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Backlog - Cryo Tank Solutions : $316.50 million versus $314.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $316.50 million versus $314.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog - Heat Transfer Systems : $1.88 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.88 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog - Specialty Products : $1.76 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Backlog - Repair, Service & Leasing : $593.40 million versus $508.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $593.40 million versus $508.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Backlog : $4.54 billion compared to the $4.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.54 billion compared to the $4.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Orders - Heat Transfer Systems : $424.70 million versus $227.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $424.70 million versus $227.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Orders - Specialty Products : $237.80 million compared to the $364.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $237.80 million compared to the $364.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing : $377.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.43 million.

: $377.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.43 million. Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions : $162.50 million compared to the $173.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $162.50 million compared to the $173.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing : $360.50 million versus $360.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.9% change.

: $360.50 million versus $360.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.9% change. Sales- Specialty Products : $283.30 million versus $327.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.

: $283.30 million versus $327.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change. Sales- Heat Transfer Systems: $256.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $280.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Shares of Chart Industries have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

