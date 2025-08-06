Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CF (CF) Q2 Earnings

CF Industries (CF) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.2%. EPS of $2.37 for the same period compares to $2.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +9.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Tons of product sold - Total : 5,805.00 KTon compared to the 4,904.49 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,805.00 KTon compared to the 4,904.49 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales volume by product - Ammonia : 1,087.00 KTon versus 1,026.80 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,087.00 KTon versus 1,026.80 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : 1,902.00 KTon compared to the 1,753.68 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,902.00 KTon compared to the 1,753.68 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales volume by product - Granular Urea : 1,188.00 KTon compared to the 1,232.47 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,188.00 KTon compared to the 1,232.47 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales volume by product - Other Sales volume : 466.00 KTon versus 533.92 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 466.00 KTon versus 533.92 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volume by product - AN (ammonium nitrate) : 378.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 355.81 KTon.

: 378.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 355.81 KTon. Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia : $452.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $437.52.

: $452.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $437.52. Net Sales- Ammonia : $491 million versus $449.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

: $491 million versus $449.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. Net Sales- Granular Urea : $547 million versus $502.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.

: $547 million versus $502.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change. Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : $610 million compared to the $518.9 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.4% year over year.

: $610 million compared to the $518.9 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.4% year over year. Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate) : $117 million compared to the $104.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.

: $117 million compared to the $104.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year. Net Sales- Other: $125 million versus $137.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CF have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

