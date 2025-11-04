Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CDW (CDW) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, CDW (CDW) reported revenue of $5.74 billion, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.71, compared to $2.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62, the EPS surprise was +3.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Public- Government : $744.7 million compared to the $669.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $744.7 million compared to the $669.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Public- Education : $911.2 million versus $877.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.

: $911.2 million versus $877.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Public- Healthcare : $693.9 million versus $716.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $693.9 million versus $716.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Net sales- Public : $2.35 billion compared to the $2.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

: $2.35 billion compared to the $2.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Net sales- Other : $698.4 million compared to the $649.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $698.4 million compared to the $649.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Net sales- Corporate : $2.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $2.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Net sales- Small Business: $433.8 million compared to the $395.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CDW have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

