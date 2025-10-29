Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Caterpillar (CAT) Q3 Earnings

Caterpillar (CAT) reported $17.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $4.95 for the same period compares to $5.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.75 billion, representing a surprise of +5.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries : $-61 million compared to the $-91 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-61 million compared to the $-91 million average estimate based on three analysts. Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries : $-262 million versus $-185.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-262 million versus $-185.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries : $568 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $301.47 million.

: $568 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $301.47 million. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation : $870 million versus $233.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $870 million versus $233.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total : $2.79 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $2.79 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments : $3 million versus $15.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -78.6% change.

: $3 million versus $15.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -78.6% change. Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total : $1.76 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $1.76 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total : $9.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $9.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments : $73 million compared to the $105.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.

: $73 million compared to the $105.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation : $8.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

: $8.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries : $3.11 billion versus $3.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $3.11 billion versus $3.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries: $6.76 billion versus $6.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

Shares of Caterpillar have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

