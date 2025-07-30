Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carvana (CVNA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Carvana (CVNA) reported revenue of $4.84 billion, up 41.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58 billion, representing a surprise of +5.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 143,280 versus 141,766 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 143,280 versus 141,766 estimated by seven analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $7,426.00 compared to the $7,168.09 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $7,426.00 compared to the $7,168.09 average estimate based on six analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $3,636.00 versus $3,426.22 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3,636.00 versus $3,426.22 estimated by five analysts on average. Per unit revenue - Retail vehicles : $23,765.00 versus $23,237.88 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $23,765.00 versus $23,237.88 estimated by four analysts on average. Per unit revenue - Wholesale vehicles : $10,746.00 compared to the $9,871.81 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $10,746.00 compared to the $9,871.81 average estimate based on four analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $2,869.00 versus $2,885.12 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2,869.00 versus $2,885.12 estimated by four analysts on average. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 72,770 compared to the 66,543 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 72,770 compared to the 66,543 average estimate based on four analysts. Markets at end of period (metropolitan statistical areas) : 316 versus 316 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 316 versus 316 estimated by three analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $921.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $897.86.

: $921.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $897.86. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $3.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.2%.

: $3.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.2%. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $411 million versus $394.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.3% change.

: $411 million versus $394.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.3% change. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $1.02 billion versus $881.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.2% change.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Carvana here>>>

Shares of Carvana have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.