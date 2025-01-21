Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Capital One (COF) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Capital One (COF) reported revenue of $10.19 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.09, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.16 billion, representing a surprise of +0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.

: 7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 7.1%. Net charge-off rate : 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on nine analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 59.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 56.4%.

: 59.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 56.4%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $460.64 billion versus $459.48 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $460.64 billion versus $459.48 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Total Capital Ratio : 16.4% compared to the 16.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 16.4% compared to the 16.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card : 6% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-off rate - Commercial Banking : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Total net revenue- Credit Card : $7.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $7.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking : $2.14 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $2.14 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $7 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $7 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Total net revenue- Other : -$268 million versus -$402.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: -$268 million versus -$402.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking: $953 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $859.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Shares of Capital One have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

