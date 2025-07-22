Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Capital One (COF) Q2 Earnings

Capital One (COF) reported $12.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.4%. EPS of $5.48 for the same period compares to $3.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.22 billion, representing a surprise of +2.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 56% compared to the 54.3% average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: 56% compared to the 54.3% average estimate based on 12 analysts. Net Interest Margin : 7.6% versus 7.3% estimated by 12 analysts on average.

: 7.6% versus 7.3% estimated by 12 analysts on average. Net charge-off rate : 3.2% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $524.93 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $483.76 billion.

: $524.93 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $483.76 billion. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card : 5.2% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 5.2% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-off rate - Commercial Banking : 0.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Net charge-off rate - Consumer Banking : 1.3% compared to the 1.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1.3% compared to the 1.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking : $937 million compared to the $913.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $937 million compared to the $913.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Total net revenue- Credit Card : $9.1 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.8%.

: $9.1 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.8%. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $8.57 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change.

: $8.57 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change. Total net revenue- Other : $-96 million versus $-256.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -74.1% change.

: $-96 million versus $-256.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -74.1% change. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking: $2.56 billion versus $2.3 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Capital One have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

