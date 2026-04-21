Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Capital One (COF) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Capital One (COF) reported revenue of $15.23 billion, up 52.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.42, compared to $4.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 7.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.

: 7.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.2%. Efficiency Ratio : 55.6% versus 53.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 55.6% versus 53.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $617.17 billion versus $602.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $617.17 billion versus $602.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-off rate - Commercial Banking : 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Net charge-off rate - Consumer Banking : 1.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.

: 1.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.6%. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - International card businesses : 4.7% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.7% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card : 5.1% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5.1% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking : $909 million compared to the $841.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $909 million compared to the $841.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking : $2.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%.

: $2.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $10.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.7%.

: $10.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.7%. Total net revenue- Other : $21 million versus $2.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -112% change.

: $21 million versus $2.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -112% change. Total net revenue- Credit Card: $11.39 billion versus $11.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59% change.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Capital One here>>>

Shares of Capital One have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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