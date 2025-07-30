Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q2 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 billion, representing a surprise of -4.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 60.7% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 60.7% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics : 142.7 thousand versus 141.97 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 142.7 thousand versus 141.97 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Intermodal : 459.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 443.31 thousand.

: 459.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 443.31 thousand. Carloads - Automotive : 62.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 67.08 thousand.

: 62.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 67.08 thousand. Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products : 125.4 thousand compared to the 129.47 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 125.4 thousand compared to the 129.47 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Forest Products : 32.8 thousand compared to the 33.87 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 32.8 thousand compared to the 33.87 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur : 15.6 thousand compared to the 17.18 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 15.6 thousand compared to the 17.18 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Potash : 47.4 thousand compared to the 51.05 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 47.4 thousand compared to the 51.05 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Coal : 118.6 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 114.56 thousand.

: 118.6 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 114.56 thousand. Carloads - Grain : 142.6 thousand versus 136.15 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 142.6 thousand versus 136.15 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Total : 1.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million.

: 1.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Automotive: 1.42 billion versus 1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

