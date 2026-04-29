Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported revenue of $2.7 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -2.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Core adjusted operating ratio : 63% versus 62.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 63% versus 62.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Total : 1.08 million versus 1.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.08 million versus 1.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Carloads - Automotive : 51.7 thousand compared to the 52.24 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 51.7 thousand compared to the 52.24 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total : 54.73 billion versus 54.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 54.73 billion versus 54.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal : 9.51 billion versus 9.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.51 billion versus 9.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Carloads - Grain : 149.1 thousand compared to the 148.14 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 149.1 thousand compared to the 148.14 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Coal : 109.5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114.26 thousand.

: 109.5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114.26 thousand. Carloads - Potash : 42 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.77 thousand.

: 42 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.77 thousand. Carloads - Fertilizers and sulphur : 17.7 thousand compared to the 16.87 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17.7 thousand compared to the 16.87 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Forest products : 30.5 thousand versus 30.93 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 30.5 thousand versus 30.93 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Carloads - Energy, chemicals and plastics : 135 thousand compared to the 131.84 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 135 thousand compared to the 131.84 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Metals, minerals and consumer products: 116.9 thousand compared to the 114.52 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Canadian Pacific Kansas City here>>>

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.