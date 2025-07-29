Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Camping World (CWH) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Camping World (CWH) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion, representing a surprise of +5.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Unit sales - New vehicle : 26,696 versus 22,432 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 26,696 versus 22,432 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 18,906 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,170.

: 18,906 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,170. Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles : $6,190.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,851.75.

: $6,190.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,851.75. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $30,269.00 compared to the $30,005.27 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $30,269.00 compared to the $30,005.27 average estimate based on two analysts. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles : $4,729.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,320.90.

: $4,729.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,320.90. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other : $222.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $241.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $222.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $241.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $201.2 million compared to the $185.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $201.2 million compared to the $185.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $572.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $539.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.

: $572.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $539.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $915.11 million compared to the $854.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $915.11 million compared to the $854.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.92 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $10.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $10.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $54.21 million compared to the $55.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Camping World have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

