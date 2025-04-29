Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Camping World (CWH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Camping World (CWH) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.16, compared to -$0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23, the EPS surprise was +30.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - New vehicle : 16,726 versus 17,259 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16,726 versus 17,259 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 13,939 compared to the 11,575 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13,939 compared to the 11,575 average estimate based on three analysts. Average selling price - New vehicles : $37,154 versus $39,251.54 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $37,154 versus $39,251.54 estimated by three analysts on average. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $30,300 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31,524.46.

: $30,300 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31,524.46. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles : $5,086 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,522.62.

: $5,086 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,522.62. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other : $164.99 million versus $182.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.

: $164.99 million versus $182.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $148.67 million compared to the $139.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $148.67 million compared to the $139.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $422.35 million compared to the $360.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year.

: $422.35 million compared to the $360.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $621.43 million compared to the $683.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

: $621.43 million compared to the $683.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $9.87 million versus $11.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.

: $9.87 million versus $11.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $46.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Shares of Camping World have returned -14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

