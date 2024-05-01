Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Camping World (CWH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Camping World (CWH) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, down 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39, the EPS surprise was -2.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - New vehicle : 16,882 versus 15,860 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 16,882 versus 15,860 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 10,694 versus 12,213 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10,694 versus 12,213 estimated by two analysts on average. Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles : $5,531 versus $4,801.82 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5,531 versus $4,801.82 estimated by two analysts on average. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $31,577 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32,545.47.

: $31,577 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32,545.47. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles : $5,393 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,388.28.

: $5,393 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,388.28. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans : $45.68 million compared to the $48.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $45.68 million compared to the $48.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $656.09 million compared to the $661.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $656.09 million compared to the $661.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $337.69 million versus $399.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.

: $337.69 million versus $399.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $11.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

: $11.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $135.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $135.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $177.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

Shares of Camping World have returned -23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

