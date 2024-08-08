Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cambium (CMBM) Q2 Earnings

Cambium (CMBM) reported $45.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.8%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.92 million, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cambium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point : $19.65 million versus $20.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change.

: $19.65 million versus $20.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change. Revenues By Product Type- Other : $1.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $1.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise : $11.31 million versus $10.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.2% change.

: $11.31 million versus $10.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.2% change. Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point : $13.66 million compared to the $15.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.5% year over year.

Shares of Cambium have returned -24.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

