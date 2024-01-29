Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cadence (CADE) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cadence (CADE) reported revenue of $23.15 million, down 95.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.99 million, representing a surprise of -94.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on six analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $43.75 billion versus $43.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $43.75 billion versus $43.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Non-Performing Assets : $222.39 million compared to the $174.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $222.39 million compared to the $174.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 capital : 12.1% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.1% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Total capital : 14.3% compared to the 14.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14.3% compared to the 14.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Non-Performing Loans : $216.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.29 million.

: $216.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.29 million. Total noninterest income : -$311.46 million compared to the $419.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$311.46 million compared to the $419.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $334.61 million versus $327.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $334.61 million versus $327.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $335.59 million versus $330.62 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $335.59 million versus $330.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Deposit Service charges : $11.16 million versus $16.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.16 million versus $16.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Credit card, debit card and merchant fees: $12.90 million versus $12.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Cadence have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

