Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q3 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) reported $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.8%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +2.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average employee headcount : 15,577 versus 16,106 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15,577 versus 16,106 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Revenue- NAST : $3.09 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.9% year over year.

: $3.09 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.9% year over year. Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate : $535.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $521.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $535.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $521.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Total Revenue- Global Forwarding : $719.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $777.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%.

: $719.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $777.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%. Adjusted gross profits- Global Forwarding : $169.89 million versus $170.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $169.89 million versus $170.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted gross profits- NAST : $386.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $398.62 million.

: $386.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $398.62 million. Adjusted gross profits- All Other and Corporate : $78.45 million versus $74.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $78.45 million versus $74.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh : $31.08 million compared to the $27.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $31.08 million compared to the $27.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding : $3.49 million compared to the $45.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.49 million compared to the $45.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. Income (loss) from operations- NAST : $112.12 million versus $116.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $112.12 million versus $116.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Income (loss) from operations- All Other & Corporate : -$2.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$41.78 million.

: -$2.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$41.78 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation: $17.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.72 million.

Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.